Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

What started out as an ill-conceived artistic stunt might now cost Katy Griffin one of her biggest jobs. CNN has released a statement denouncing the controversial photo shoot in which Griffin posed with a model of Donald Trump’s bloody severed head, calling it “disgusting and offensive.” The network also said that, despite her apology, they are “evaluating” whether or not Griffin will be back on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show and “have made no decisions at this point.” Griffin has co-hosted that show for 10 years with Anderson Cooper, who also strongly criticized the photo. “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in,” he tweeted. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.” In the fallout from the photos, Griffin has already been dropped from an upcoming ad campaign with the toilet stool company Squatty Potty, which called the photos “deeply inappropriate and contrary to the core values our company stands for.” Trump also tweeted that Griffin “should be ashamed of herself.”

