6:33 p.m.

Saturday Night Live’s ‘David Pumpkins’ Almost Didn’t Feature David Pumpkins

It was first just a sketch about a haunted house.

6:08 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Wants to Re-create Classic Sitcoms in a Live ABC Special

And he’s doing it with Leftovers star Justin Theroux.

5:53 p.m.

Get Ready for Fahrenheit 11/9, Michael Moore’s Next Trump Documentary

Bob and Harvey Weinstein are ready to aggressively market Moore’s next Trump takedown.

5:53 p.m.

Doctors! Magicians! Mayors! Watch the Trailers for ABC’s New Series

ABC’s got everything from a new Shondaland show to Lea Michele.

5:44 p.m.

Sarah Silverman Has Some Thoughts on Trumpcare

▶️ “We don’t need affordable health care. We’re fine… they need Viagra. That should be covered.”

5:25 p.m.

Katy Perry Will Be a Judge on the American Idol Reboot

Bon appétit, America.

3:52 p.m.

Oh, Hey, Chace Crawford’s Playing Some Sort of Hipster in Casual Season 3

The comedy returns to Hulu May 23.

3:22 p.m.

On Master of None, It’s the Men Who Are the Mushy Romantics

Kissy? Wink celebrations? This is definitely not my impression of what locker-room talk sounds like.

3:15 p.m.

How to Prepare for the Twin Peaks Revival: A Guide to the Essentials

Which episodes to watch, which episodes to skip, and why you shouldn’t ignore the movie.

2:59 p.m.

Meet Your New Crush, Master of None’s Own Italian Crush Alessandra Mastronardi

Say buongiorno to your new crush.

2:48 p.m.

This Is the Best Meditation Music

Zoning out isn’t easy, so here’s some meditation music to help get you there.

2:25 p.m.

From the Archives: Roseanne on Her Life in Television

She was a creator and a product, the agitator and the abused. That was 20-plus years ago. But as far as she’s concerned, not much has changed.

1:36 p.m.

Jerry Seinfeld Likes Jokes About the Seinfeld Finale (If They’re Funny)

A very special bonus episode of Good One.

1:35 p.m.

See Emma Stone and Steve Carell in the First Battle of the Sexes Trailer

Stone is the Billie Jean King to Carell’s Bobby Riggs in one of sport’s greatest moments.

1:00 p.m.

The Best Sex Scene of the Year Is Alien: Covenant’s Chest-Burst

It’s sweaty, agonizing, and very exciting.

12:45 p.m.

ABC Officially Picks Up the Roseanne Revival

The revival had been shopped around to several networks.

12:24 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Bill Cosby’s Sexual-Assault Trial

The trial starts June 5.

12:19 p.m.

Bill Cosby Thinks Racism Could Have Motivated Sexual-Assault Accusations

He also announced that he won’t testify at his sexual-assault trial.

12:16 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Will Host the 2018 Oscars

The 90th Academy Awards will air March 4, 2018.

12:12 p.m.

The Bachelor Franchise Is Getting Another Spinoff

Get ready for the inevitable couples ice-dancing challenge.