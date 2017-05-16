Katy Perry Will Be a Judge on the American Idol Reboot

Having recently survived a harrowingly sexy cannibal orgy, Katy Perry is celebrating her continued existence with a role on ABC’s upcoming American Idol revival. During Tuesday’s upfronts presentation, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey announced that the “Bon Appétit” singer will be the show’s anchor judge. “I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” Perry said in a press release announcing her new gig. “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough — from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.” The show’s two other judges spots have yet to be filled, but if there’s anyone who can find the next generation of singers to keep us all chained to the rhythm, it’s hard to do better than Katy Perry.