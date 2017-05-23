Katy Perry Confirms Taylor Swift Feud During Carpool Karaoke

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Katy Perry doesn’t often say Taylor Swift’s name. People say it to her and she reacts, or she makes veiled comments when something newsy happens regarding Swift, and the dueling fandoms hash out the ongoing feud between the singers in her mentions. (Never forget the “Regina George in sheep’s clothing” mixed metaphor from 2014.) And after recently keeping a conversation about her “beef” with Swift in the abstract during an Entertainment Weekly interview, Perry finally got specific with James Corden in the middle of Carpool Karaoke last night. “There’s a situation. Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it,” Perry said, when asked how this bad blood — which allegedly started with a dispute over backup dancers for the singers’ respective tours — can be resolved. “And I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me.” Perry then said she’s ready to be done with “that BS,” refreshed her line about the rules of cause and effect, and made more quips about karma, while Corden seemed to offer himself up as a peace broker. See her full comments below, and find solace in the fact that, as Perry says, women are better when they stand united — as long as bitches get what’s coming to them before everyone agrees the score is settled.