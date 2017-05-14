Katy Perry Might Be One of Your American Idol Reboot Judges

Having recently survived a harrowingly sexy cannibal orgy, Katy Perry is celebrating her continued existence with a proposed role on ABC’s upcoming American Idol revival. TMZ reports that the “Bon Appétit” singer is allegedly in talks for the show’s anchor judge position, an announcement they claim is scheduled to be made during the network’s Upfronts on Tuesday. The show’s two other judges spots have yet to be filled, but if there’s anyone who can find the next generation of singers to keep us all chained to the rhythm, it’s hard to do better than Katy Perry.