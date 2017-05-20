Is Katy Perry’s new song “Swish Swish”, which features totally unassuming, normal lyrics such as “don’t come for me” and “your game is tired, you should retire,” actually a diss track to Taylor Swift? Probably, to be honest! But Perry won’t tell that to you directly. When not-so-subtly asked by Jimmy Fallon last night if the tune was about “anyone we know” (smooth moves, Fallon) Perry was somehow about to get away without directly naming names but still making Swift look prettyyyy guilty. “I think it’s a great anthem for people whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you,” she explained. “‘Swish Swish’ represents the liberation from all the negative that doesn’t serve you.” Carry on, then.
Katy Perry Adds Fuel to That Taylor Swift ‘Swish Swish’ Fire
