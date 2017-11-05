Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy to Star in X-Men Spinoff New Mutants

Meet Woflsbane and Magik.

7:01 p.m.

Danny Brown and Silicon Valley Are a Match Made in Heaven

Danny Brown is a perfect fit for Mike Judge’s tech comedy

6:43 p.m.

L.A. Reid Is Leaving Epic Records After Six Bittersweet Years

What does this mean for the artists he signed?

5:56 p.m.

Red Nose Day Actually Trailer: Andrew Lincoln’s Cue Card Has a Question

“Do you like the beard?”

5:54 p.m.

Sorry, American Idol: Kelly Clarkson Will Join The Voice As a Coach in Season 14

Clarkson joins Jennifer Hudson in not judging the reboot of American Idol.

5:32 p.m.

Review: Snatched Doesn’t Know What to Do With Its Premise or Its Stars

I don’t fault Amy Schumer for pushing the lines of taste and correctness. I do fault director Jonathan Levine for his whack-you-over-the-head pacing.

5:31 p.m.

Damn, KRS-One Has No Idea Which Beastie Boys Member Is Dead

“Like a late fog in the mist / I see King Ad-Rock / and rest in peace Nate Dogg / their names and their natures will last.”

4:59 p.m.

This Twin Peaks Trailer Teases Some New Stars

Is that you, Gossip Girl alum Jessica Szohr?

4:12 p.m.

9 Potential Breakout Stars of the Summer Movie Season

Including Harry Styles and Amandla Stenberg.

3:59 p.m.

SNL Has the First Black Bachelorette Meet a Bunch of Dumb White Suitors

“One charming accomplished lawyer. Twenty-five hot dummies.”

3:57 p.m.

10 Roles That Prove Goldie Hawn Is One of Our Most Versatile Actresses

From Cactus Flower to First Wives Club, the actress proved she could hit way more notes than “kooky.”

3:49 p.m.

Large Animals: A Maggie Nelson–Approved Book for Wild Creatures

Talking to author Jess Arndt about her new story collection.

3:43 p.m.

Fyre Festival Just Got Hit With Its Seventh Lawsuit

Seventh time’s the charm?

3:32 p.m.

Naomi Watts Is a Bad Therapist in the First Trailer for Netflix’s Gypsy

“I will not violate the physical boundaries of the patient.”

3:32 p.m.

Jay Z Is Probably Putting Out a New Album Soon, Whether You Want It or Not

Keep a close eye on Tidal.

2:36 p.m.

Because You’ve Always Been Curious What Alison Brie’s Wrestling Name Would Be

▶️ “When she’s in the ring she just goes and goes. There’s no end in sight!”

2:09 p.m.

PWR BTTM Address Accusations of Sexual Assault

“The allegations come as a surprise, but we are trying to address them with openness and accountability.”

12:20 p.m.

I Can’t Handle All the Mouth-Breathing in Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur

I regret to inform you that King Arthur is a mouth breather.

12:06 p.m.

Meet the New and Improved Miley Cyrus on Her New Song ‘Malibu’

Allow Miley Cyrus to reintroduce herself.

11:40 a.m.

Summer 2017 Podcast Preview: The 12 Shows We Can’t Wait to Hear

If you loved S-Town, try out these podcasts too.