Did you hear that? The sound of a shot being fired in the distance? Kelly Clarkson has signed on to be a coach for The Voice when the 14th season rolls around in spring of 2018. This news comes one day after it was announced that fellow American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson would be filling a chair on The Voice for season 13 in the fall. In its report about the news, Variety says that Clarkson was “approached by the show multiple times in the past and had expressed interest, but had been unable to work the production cycle into her schedule.” And by “unable to work the production cycle into her schedule” perhaps they mean “was waiting for the perfect moment to not join the reboot of American Idol.” That is, of course, all petty speculation, but the timing is rich considering that Clarkson was reportedly in talks with Idol producers about joining the resurrected program as a judge. Anyone know what Bo Bice or Taylor Hicks are doing right now? There could be a job opening.