Gather ‘round children, Jimmy Kimmel knows you might have trouble understanding how President Trump can say a blatant lie and call it the truth, but, with the help of an adorable animated video and a catchy song he hopes you can learn how a lie can become an alternative fact someday. You see, considering how the Republican agenda in congress keeps getting derailed by distractions coming from the White House, there’s not much need for original Schoolhouse Rock classic “I’m Just a Bill” at this moment, so Kimmel updated the number to reflect the current political landscape. Unfortunately, watching scroll of paper that know’s it’s an insane lie be retweeted, is quite a bit more depressing than watching a hopeful-bill sit in committee.