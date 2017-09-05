As Jimmy Kimmel says at the top of his monologue, “Another crazy day in the United States of America!” While political analysts work overtime to understand President Trump’s sudden dismissal of FBI director James Comey, offering theories that include comparisons to Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre,” Kimmel has his own colorful analogy. “[Trump] fired James Comey,” Kimmel tells the audience, “which is kind of like O.J. firing Judge Ito halfway through the trial.” Comey was leading the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s influence on the 2016 election, which includes possible connections to members of Trump’s campaign. “This is the kind of thing dictators do,” Kimmel says. “This is the kind of thing reality TV hosts do — they fire someone every week. Maybe that’s what happened: he still thinks he’s on the Celebrity Apprentice.” Maybe so, but many viewers at home are hoping someone not currently investigating the administration’s ties to a foreign government will be sent packing next.