Photo: Warner Bros.

Looks like the tale of King Arthur is about to become a cautionary one. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword flopped hard in its opening weekend, grossing just $14.7 million on a $175 million budget. The disappointing debut of the Guy Ritchie epic made for an easy weekend win for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2., which nabbed $63 million in its second weekend. Outside of the realm of summer blockbusters, Amy Schumer’s Snatched opened in second place with $17.5 million, a decent start helped out by a lack of competing comedies. The Fate of the Furious, with $5.3 million, and The Boss Baby, with $4.6 million, rounded out the top five. All in all, time for Charlie Hunnam to head back to the drawing board.