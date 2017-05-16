Kirsten Dunst States an Objectively True Fact: ‘Everyone Likes Our Spider-Man

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Go ahead, Sony — have fun with your little Spider-Man movie. Kirsten Dunst, the OG trilogy’s Mary Jane Watson, won’t be bothered. In a Variety interview ahead of The Beguiled’s premiere at Cannes, Dunst sat down with director Sofia Coppola and discussed her feelings on the Spider-Man reboot Spider-Man: Homecoming, and gave some very elegant shade. See for yourself:

She’s ambivalent about Sony’s decision to keep rebooting the franchise, now in its third iteration. “I don’t care,” she says of the reboots, admitting she didn’t see the last installment. “Everyone likes our Spider-Man. C’mon, am I right or what? Listen, I’d rather be in the first ones than the new ones.”

But wait, there’s more: Dunst loves the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies she made, and recalls how desperate she was to be in them — “I wanted to be in that movie so badly,” she told Variety. “I loved it, and I wish we could have made a fourth.” But being a young actress at the front of a huge franchise was difficult. The producers pressed her about changing her teeth, even “fixing them” on the poster. She’s rightly shady about not being paid nearly as much as the men, but says her Spider-Man salary allowed her to stick to low-budget indie movies. Honestly, thank God for those Spider-Man movies — keep Kirsten Dunst (and her Miranda July emails and her Johnny Depp scoops) a movie star at all costs.