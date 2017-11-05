KRS-One is a legendary rapper who has been around long enough to have seen many rappers pass — so many that it has apparently become difficult for him to keep track. On a new song called “Hip Hop Speaks From Heaven,” he honors those fallen rappers by shouting them out name by name, which is precisely what tripped him up: Listen closely at the 3:12 mark and you will hear him attempt to shout-out the member of the Beastie Boys who is no longer with us and completely goof the tribute: “Like a late fog in the mist / I see King Ad-Rock / and rest in peace Nate Dogg/ their names and their natures will last,” he raps. Don’t let this verse alarm you — Ad-Rock is alive and well. Adam Yauch, a.k.a. MCA, a.k.a the person KRS-One definitely meant to mention (barring, uh, any ulterior motives), however, died of cancer in 2012. A monumental loss to hip-hop and its fans that, unlike KRS, the rest of us will never be able to forget.
Damn, KRS-One Has No Idea Which Beastie Boys Member Is Dead
