Kumail Nanjiani and Ray Romano Charm in The Big Sick Trailer

It’s a little bit While You Were Sleeping and a little bit When Harry Met Sally — Kumail Nanjiani’s Sundance breakout The Big Sick is a romantic dramedy that finds Nanjiani in love with his ex-girlfriend who’s in a coma. Emily (Zoe Kazan) and Kumail (Nanjiani) build a relationship out of a one-night stand, but split because their cross-cultural courtship proves too difficult as Kumail’s traditional Pakistani parents push him into an arranged marriage. While Emily is in a coma, Kumail makes nice with her parents, played by Holly Hunter and Ray Romano. Based on the real-life courtship of Kumail and his wife Emily V. Gordon, the movie was produced by Judd Apatow. Catch it in theaters this June.

