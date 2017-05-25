Get your stamina up, because the wait for Lana Del Rey’s album just got a little longer. While many thought Lust for Life was headed for a release this Friday, Lana has now confirmed the album isn’t coming until she’s good and ready on July 21, by which point we’ll all be hot and bothered enough to lust after it as intended. The album, which Lana has said was born out of political despair and her desire to retreat into the Hollywood sign for healing, will feature The Weeknd, Sean Lennon, and Stevie goddamn Nicks. You’ve heard the title track (in which she planted the clue “keeping me hot like July forever”) and “Love,” plus the likely non-album track “Coachella — Woodstock in My Mind.” She’s also been performing a new song called “Cherry.” Relive the album’s escapist mission statement with its trailer below.
Sorry, Lana Del Rey’s Album Lust for Life Isn’t Coming Until July
