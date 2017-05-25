Latest News from Vulture

9:56 a.m.

Review: The Fifth Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is a Sorry Spectacle

Do movies this loud and hectic really entertain anyone?

9:50 a.m.

How the Manchester Bombing Is Affecting the Entertainment Industry in the U.K.

Ariana Grande postponed her tour, Wonder Woman canceled its London premiere, and more.

9:41 a.m.

Sorry, Lana Del Rey’s Lust for Life Isn’t Coming Until July

Stay strong, kids.

9:23 a.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: The Food Desert

Gretchen is living a cult leader’s dream, but it’s really her nightmare.

9:12 a.m.

Empire Season Finale Recap: Who?

That was a legitimately great twist.

9:05 a.m.

Allison Williams’s Face Is the Only Thing That Calms Ellie Kemper’s Baby

Here’s a parenting tip for you.

9:00 a.m.

The Washington Post’s David Weigel Explains Why Prog Was Rock’s Best Rebellion

The journalist takes a break from his day job as a politics reporter to discuss his new book about the rise and fall of progressive rock.

8:56 a.m.

Which Nicole Kidman Is Right for You?

The actress is starring in four very different projects at Cannes this year.

12:36 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Explains the $2 Trillion Math Error in Trump’s Budget

“There’s a simple explanation of how this happened.”

Yesterday at 11:44 p.m.

SZA’s Debut Album Ctrl Gets an Official Release Date

The wait is almost over.

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

Shots Fired Finale Recap: Cold Comfort

A surprisingly satisfying conclusion to a story that lacks easy answers.

Yesterday at 11:04 p.m.

Fargo Recap: A Shark in a Suit

On Fargo, truth is in the eye of the beholder.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Highs and Lows of Dirty Dancing

Is there any harsher indictment than a passionless remake?

Yesterday at 10:58 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Has Little Faith in Trump’s Relationship With Pope Francis

Kimmel breaks down the face-to-face meeting.

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Archer Season-Finale Recap: Die Roboterhunde

A violent season ends on a softer and more elegiac note.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: O Come, All Ye Unfaithful

I will never not delight in watching Sonja.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The 100 Season-Finale Recap: May We Meet Again

In its fourth season finale, The 100 hits the reset button yet again.

Yesterday at 9:38 p.m.

The Get Down Canceled After One Season

The super-expensive project will not live to see another day.

Yesterday at 9:37 p.m.

Adam Carolla Is Crowdfunding for His Documentary Criticizing College Safe Spaces

Carolla’s project focuses on the campus protests of conservative guest speakers.

Yesterday at 8:25 p.m.

Salma Hayek Brought Her Own Mariachi Band to the Cannes 70th-Anniversary Party

Then Guillermo del Toro led a sing-a-long with Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, and Alejandro Iñárritu.