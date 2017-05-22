Latest News from Vulture

27 mins ago

Colin Farrell Reunites With His Lobster Director for This Chilling Horror Film

The Lobster’s Yorgos Lanthimos returns to Cannes with this bloodcurdling genre treat.

12:08 p.m.

Let’s Appreciate How Thirsty Drake Was at the Billboard Music Awards

Drake took special time to appreciate Céline Dion and Vanessa Hudgens.

11:51 a.m.

Archie and the Riverdale Gang Rock Out in These Exclusive Pages From The Archies

The one-shot special The Archies comes out Wednesday.

11:31 a.m.

Spike Lee Won’t Say Who He Voted For, But It Probably Wasn’t Hillary Clinton

Spike thinks Trump should be impeached because he can’t dance, among other shortcomings.

10:56 a.m.

Watch Lana Del Rey and the Weeknd Dance on the Hollywood Sign in Their New Video

It’s a trip.

10:42 a.m.

All the Best Chris Cornell Tributes You Missed This Weekend

Many of Cornell’s peers covered his music in honor of the late grunge icon.

10:07 a.m.

Twin Peaks: The Return Is Riveting, Horrifying, and Patience-Taxing

It’s David Lynch as the experimental filmmaker he’s always been.

9:16 a.m.

John Oliver Breaks Down Trump’s Russia Scandal, a.k.a. ‘Stupid Watergate’

“Say what you will about Nixon, but at least he wanted the job.”

8:15 a.m.

Twin Peaks Premiere Recap: I Am Dead, Yet I Live

Offering a synopsis of any particular episode of Twin Peaks is a bit like trying to explain a dream upon waking.

1:17 a.m.

Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly to Premiere on NBC in June

The former Fox News host’s weekend show is just one of her upcoming projects with the network.

12:51 a.m.

Catherine Coulson’s Log Lady Had Two Memorable Scenes in the Twin Peaks Premiere

Her log hasn’t aged one day.

12:38 a.m.

Let’s Talk About the Twin Peaks Premiere

That was …. weird. Maybe even weirder than we expected?

Yesterday at 11:25 p.m.

Fyre Festival Reportedly Under FBI Investigation for Fraud

The festival’s parent company, Fyre Media, faces allegations of “possible mail, wire and securities fraud.”

Yesterday at 11:22 p.m.

Take a Moment to Appreciate Kyle MacLachlan’s Hair in the Twin Peaks Premiere

He’s seen better hair days.

Yesterday at 11:21 p.m.

Watch Cher Turn Back Time at the Billboard Music Awards

She received the Icon Award.

Yesterday at 11:01 p.m.

Veep Recap: A Warlord and a Peace Lady

Selina Meyer’s problems are so relatable.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Here Are Your 2017 Billboard Music Award Winners

Congrats!

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

Watch Twin Peaks’ New and Improved Opening-Credit Sequence

New images, same theme song.

Yesterday at 10:34 p.m.

Watch Céline Dion Sing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ for the BBMAs’ Titanic Tribute

Even better than the original.

Yesterday at 10:31 p.m.

Silicon Valley Recap: Let’s Hear It for the Blood Boy

Gavin Belson is literally sucking the blood out of millennials.