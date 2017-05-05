LCD Soundsystem Releases Second New Song ‘American Dream’

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you’re sick in the head and wish you were dead, the LCD Soundsystem’s song “American Dream” will probably keep you going for a little while longer. Released hot on the heels of their other new single “Call The Police,” the band’s new tune, which was also premiered by Zane Lowe on Beats 1, definitely comes off as an indictment of the current state of the nation. “Oh, the revolution was here/That would set you free/From those bourgeoisie,” frontman James Murphy sings. “In the morning, everything’s clearer/When the sunlight exposes your age.” The band promised via Facebook that their upcoming album is almost ready, but no matter when their latest project ends up dropping, at least they’ve successfully pulled a Lorde and released two songs just in time for you to enjoy them on SNL this weekend.

