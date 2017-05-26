Liam Gallagher’s solo career is going to start exactly where he and Oasis began: his hometown of Manchester. Gallagher has announced his first-ever solo shows with a four-date tour that kicks off next week at Manchester’s O2 Ritz, where all proceeds will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund that was launched with the British Red Cross after the deadly bombing at Manchester Arena earlier this week. Immediately after the attack, Gallagher tweeted that he was in “total shock.” He now says putting on a charity concert was a no-brainer: “I just knew I had to. We all have to do what we can. I want to try and help pick people up.” At a public memorial service in Manchester on Thursday, a crowd erupted into an impromptu sing-along of Oasis’s “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” and it’s a strong possibility he’ll play that song at the concert. He’d previously told NME before the bombing that Oasis songs will be a part of his live show “straight away.” Gallagher’s big return to Manchester is set for Tuesday, May 30.
Liam Gallagher’s First-Ever Solo Show Will Be a Charity Concert for Manchester-Bombing Victims
