You probably already have a pretty good idea whether or not Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky, a raceway-heist caper starring Channing Tatum and Adam Driver, is up your alley, but it’s the finer details in the film’s new trailer that should seal the deal. For example, there’s that cameo from Parks and Recreation star Jim O’Heir as Tatum’s erstwhile boss, or that beautifully-shot barroom brawl or, most compellingly, Daniel Craig’s accent as glassy-eyed, bleached-blonde convict Joe Bang. Daniel Craig also gets naked at some point, though you were probably already firmly in or out by the time you finished that last sentence. Logan Lucky will be crashing through the front door of theaters on August 18.
Logan Lucky Trailer: Ocean’s Eleven, Meet NASCAR
You probably already have a pretty good idea whether or not Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky, a raceway-heist caper starring Channing Tatum and Adam Driver, is up your alley, but it’s the finer details in the film’s new trailer that should seal the deal. For example, there’s that cameo from Parks and Recreation star Jim O’Heir as Tatum’s erstwhile boss, or that beautifully-shot barroom brawl or, most compellingly, Daniel Craig’s accent as glassy-eyed, bleached-blonde convict Joe Bang. Daniel Craig also gets naked at some point, though you were probably already firmly in or out by the time you finished that last sentence. Logan Lucky will be crashing through the front door of theaters on August 18.