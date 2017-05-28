Latest News from Vulture

15 mins ago

The Leftovers Recap: Are You a Bad Enough Dude to Kill the President?

With the fate of the world at stake, Kevin Garvey faces off against himself.

17 mins ago

David Lynch Forces Your Brain to Work Differently

What we’re dealing with here is a work like no other, unveiled in a manner no one has ever experienced before.

17 mins ago

Why The Leftovers Did an ‘International Assassin’ Sequel

Why The Leftovers Did an ‘International Assassin’ Sequel

17 mins ago

American Gods Recap: A Whole New World

“Lemon Scented You” ups the tension between Old and New Gods.

8:40 p.m.

Logan Lucky Trailer: Ocean’s Eleven, Meet NASCAR

Steven Soderbergh’s new comedy stars a Who’s Who? of Yee-Haw.

7:35 p.m.

No One Is More Shocked Than Joaquin Phoenix That He Won Best Actor at Cannes

For his turn in Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here.

3:31 p.m.

Ed Westwick Wants Nothing to Do With a Gossip Girl Revival

“It’s such a strange thing to think about.”

2:21 p.m.

Here Are the Cannes 2017 Award Winners

Toutes nos félicitations!

1:13 p.m.

On Teenage Emotions, Lil Yachty Tries to Stay Positive

The young rapper’s penchant for positive hooks and weightless production is on display

12:22 p.m.

So, David Lynch Might Make Some More Movies Again, After All

Misrepresented quotes will be the death of everyone.

11:56 a.m.

Bloodline Recap: Florida Justice

Bloodline does its very own impression of Law & Order.

10:41 a.m.

Live Through Stephen Colbert As Gordon Ramsay Chastises His Sandwich Skills

“That’s a pile of shit.”

9:48 a.m.

Richard Nixon Has Some Choice Words for Donald Trump in New Simpsons Episode

“I came to thank you, Donald.”

9:23 a.m.

Cannes: This Is the Erotic Twin-Fetish Horror-Thriller You’ve Been Waiting For

Get ready for a wild ride.

8:51 a.m.

Elisabeth Moss Has a Monkey Roommate and a Condom Tug-of-War in Her New Movie

“The monkey had a high list of demands.”

8:35 a.m.

The Music Community Pays Tribute to Gregg Allman

From Brian Wilson to his ex-wife Cher.

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

Doctor Who Recap: Loving the Aliens

Timely and political, Doctor Who delivers another splendid episode.

Yesterday at 6:01 p.m.

Twin Peaks Recap: I Don’t Understand This Situation at All

Welcome back, Gordon Cole.

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Recap: 7th-Wave Feminism

Tina Fey and Co. go for a hat trick of hot takes.

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

Gregg Allman Dead at 69

The Allman Brothers Band co-founder was a pioneer of the Southern rock movement.