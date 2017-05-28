Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Madeline Zima Didn’t Know She Was Auditioning for the Twin Peaks Revival

“When David was watching something I did and he liked it, I felt like the sun was shining on only me.”

10:33 p.m.

Silicon Valley Recap: Richard Hendricks Gets Laid!

It took him four seasons to get there, but so what?

10:02 p.m.

The Leftovers Recap: Are You a Bad Enough Dude to Kill the President?

With the fate of the world at stake, Kevin Garvey faces off against himself.

10:00 p.m.

David Lynch Forces Your Brain to Work Differently

What we’re dealing with here is a work like no other, unveiled in a manner no one has ever experienced before.

10:00 p.m.

Why The Leftovers Did an ‘International Assassin’ Sequel

10:00 p.m.

American Gods Recap: A Whole New World

“Lemon Scented You” ups the tension between Old and New Gods.

8:40 p.m.

Logan Lucky Trailer: Ocean’s Eleven, Meet NASCAR

Steven Soderbergh’s new comedy stars a Who’s Who? of Yee-Haw.

7:35 p.m.

No One Is More Shocked Than Joaquin Phoenix That He Won Best Actor at Cannes

For his turn in Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here.

3:31 p.m.

Ed Westwick Wants Nothing to Do With a Gossip Girl Revival

“It’s such a strange thing to think about.”

2:21 p.m.

Here Are the Cannes 2017 Award Winners

Toutes nos félicitations!

1:13 p.m.

On Teenage Emotions, Lil Yachty Tries to Stay Positive

The young rapper’s penchant for positive hooks and weightless production is on display

12:22 p.m.

So, David Lynch Might Make Some More Movies Again, After All

Misrepresented quotes will be the death of everyone.

11:56 a.m.

Bloodline Recap: Florida Justice

Bloodline does its very own impression of Law & Order.

10:41 a.m.

Live Through Stephen Colbert As Gordon Ramsay Chastises His Sandwich Skills

“That’s a pile of shit.”

9:48 a.m.

Richard Nixon Has Some Choice Words for Donald Trump in New Simpsons Episode

“I came to thank you, Donald.”

9:23 a.m.

Cannes: This Is the Erotic Twin-Fetish Horror-Thriller You’ve Been Waiting For

Get ready for a wild ride.

8:51 a.m.

Elisabeth Moss Has a Monkey Roommate and a Condom Tug-of-War in Her New Movie

“The monkey had a high list of demands.”

8:35 a.m.

The Music Community Pays Tribute to Gregg Allman

From Brian Wilson to his ex-wife Cher.

Yesterday at 10:05 p.m.

Doctor Who Recap: Loving the Aliens

Timely and political, Doctor Who delivers another splendid episode.

Yesterday at 6:01 p.m.

Twin Peaks Recap: I Don’t Understand This Situation at All

Welcome back, Gordon Cole.