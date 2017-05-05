Loretta Lynn Admitted to a Nashville Hospital after Suffering a Stroke at Home

The hardest-working woman in country music, Loretta Lynn, will be taking some time off from her busy tour schedule to recover from a stroke she suffered Thursday night. According to her official website, the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer-songwriter sought medical treatment at a hospital in Nashville after experiencing the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. The 85-year-old country legend is, according to her site, “responsive and expected to make a full recovery.” As you might expect, Lynn’s previously scheduled Friday night concert at Carolina Theatre of Durham, North Carolina has been postponed. No new dates have been announced as of yet, though considering Lynn’s consistently packed tour calendar and album release planned for August, she’ll probably be back on stag before you can finish reading this post about Loretta Lynn.