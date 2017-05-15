Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fans of Loretta Lynn can breathe easy now that the country legend is out of the hospital, having suffered a stroke on the evening of Thursday, May 5 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Lynn’s official Twitter account posted an update Monday night informing her followers that the 85-year-old singer-songwriter has been moved to a rehab facility, a sentiment echoed by a new statement on her website. “Loretta wants to thank everybody for their prayers love and support,” reads the site’s “Update on Loretta” post. “Loretta has been moved from hospital facility in to rehabilitation and we’re happy to report she is doing great!” Following her hospitalization, Lynn indefinitely postponed most of her upcoming tour dates. On May 27, a concert entitled Lovin’ Loretta with Family Friends and Guests will be held at Hurricane Mill’s own Loretta Lynn Ranch in the singer’s honor.