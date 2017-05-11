Those damn cue cards are back with more of Andrew Lincoln’s musings: “Do you like the beard?” reads the newest card he holds up for Keira Knightley to read. She gives a grimace and shakes her head no. “No — I’m not sure either,” the next card replies. Not everyone is back for the Love Actually short sequel, but there are plenty of shenanigans to go around: Hugh Grant is back to shimmying, Bill Nighy slept with a Kardashian — but which one? Red Nose Day Actually, produced to benefit the Red Nose Day charity, airs May 25 on NBC.