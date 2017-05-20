You can dance, and can jive when the sequel to … oh wait, wrong song. Anyhow, Deadline is reporting that ten years after the first ensemble film, Mamma Mia! The Movie, hit big screens across the world for some singing and dancing ABBA fun, a sequel titled Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! is scheduled to be released by Universal in July 2018. Little is known about the plot to the sequel, although Deadline writes that the entire original cast is expected to return to the Greek island of Kalokairi — so, the likes of Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, and Pierce Brosnan — along with some “new faces.” Additionally, ABBA members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will once again be providing songs and lyrics for a complete ABBA soundtrack; expect to see both new and repeated songs woven into the narrative. Does is show again?
My, My, How Can You Resist This: Mamma Mia! Is Getting a Sequel
