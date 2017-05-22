Photo: Dave Thompson/Getty Images

At least 19 people have been killed and 50 were wounded after an explosion rocked the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, Monday night. The venue was hosting Ariana Grande for a stop on her “Dangerous Woman” tour; the show had just ended when the sound of an apparent explosion sent concertgoers in a collective rush toward the exits. The Manchester Police said it is treating the explosion as a terrorist incident until further notice, and there were unconfirmed reports that a nail bomb was detonated near the arena. Grande’s publicist Joseph Carozza confirmed to The New York Times that the singer was unharmed in the incident.

BREAKING: Multiple U.S. officials say UK authorities suspect Manchester incident was conducted by a suicide bomber https://t.co/D0kEd0YliV pic.twitter.com/aqCtRQxHSt — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 23, 2017

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

