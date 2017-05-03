By

Trailer for Marvel’s The Defenders Arrives, Gives Sigourney Weaver Fans Plenty to Squeal About

Since the announcement of Netflix’s Marvel lineup in late 2013, geeks have waited with bated breath for the moment when four flawed individuals — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist — would find themselves drawn together to face a common threat as the Defenders. The moment draws near, and the ol’ Marv’ has finally dropped a full-length trailer for the August series. It’s delightful, featuring surprising chemistry between the four leads, much of which comes from the absurdity of these four very different shows finding a common stage. Plus, Sigourney Weaver appears as the still-unnamed villain, and hoo boy, can she grin evilly with the best of them. The only downside is the truly silly remix of Nirvana’s “Come As You Are” that runs in the background, which is a significant step down from the use of “Immigrant Song” in Marvel’s last trailer, Thor: Ragnarok. Step it up, folks.

Marvel’s The Defenders Trailer Assembles an Unlikely Squad

