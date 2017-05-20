Bless the good man that is Matthew Perry, who continues to answer Friends questions on late-night shows a decade after the phenomenon ended. (Does anyone have some respect for Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip? Jeez.) But Chandler Bing himself is always a good sport about it — this week Andy Cohen enticed him into playing a round of Plead the Fifth, where one of the questions was if there were any Friends storylines that he didn’t necessarily enjoy during his sitcom tenure. Oh yeah, there was one. And he got it nixed before it was even filmed. “There was a storyline on Friends were Chandler went to a male strip joint because he really liked the sandwiches,” Perry explained. “And I called up and was like, let’s not do this one.” The One With the Hungry Male Strippers: Gone but not forgotten.

