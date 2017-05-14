It all started as an ordinary press conference at the White House. Sean Spicer was minding his own business, spinning the hell out of this James Comey situation with some fabulous Russian nesting dolls, when he had a realization: Is President Trump going to fire him and replace him with Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Well, maybe! The only way Spicey can truly find out is if he takes an impromptu jaunt to New York City on his motorized podium to confront Trump himself, and let’s just say the results aren’t too reassuring — because nothing says “you’re fired” quite like a kiss of death.

