Don’t let the glitz and the glam of classic Hollywood fool you — life was anything but a breeze for actresses at the time, as silver screen sirens Debette Goldry and Gaye Fontaine are quick to tell the audience during a moderated Film Society panel. You wanted a chance at a break-out role? Well, remove your molars and make your face less Polish. And what about a potential leading role? Lose half of your rib cage, then we’ll see. Maybe that’ll even get you a sponsorship with lead paint. That’s Tinseltown, baby!
Kate McKinnon and Melissa McCarthy’s SNL Film Icons Will Make You Thankful for Not Being Alive During the Golden Age
