By

Tags:

For the People Trailer: Meet Your Good-Looking Lawyers in Shonda Rhimes’ Newest Legal Drama

If Boston Legal didn’t adequately satisfy your sexy lawyer quota during its run (James Spader for life, baby) Shonda Rhimes is rolling out yet another ABC drama to fill your legalese needs. And it’s not a How to Get Away With Murder spinoff! With her newest series For the People, Rhimes is diving into the high-stakes world of newbie lawyers in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, both on the defense and prosecution sides. There will be arguments. There will be rebuttals. There will undoubtedly be lawyer-on-lawyer romance. You know, typical law stuff! An official premiere date is expected to be announced soon.

Related Shonda Rhimes on Writing in the Age of Trump: ‘TV Has Power. My Pen Has Power.’
Meet Your Sexy Lawyers in Shonda Rhimes’ Newest Legal Drama

Related

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.