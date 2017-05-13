If Boston Legal didn’t adequately satisfy your sexy-lawyer quota during its run (James Spader for life, baby), Shonda Rhimes is rolling out yet another ABC drama to fill your legalese needs. And it’s not a How to Get Away With Murder spinoff! With her newest series, For the People, Rhimes is diving into the high-stakes world of newbie lawyers in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, both on the defense and prosecution sides. There will be arguments. There will be rebuttals. There will undoubtedly be lawyer-on-lawyer romance. You know, typical law stuff! An official premiere date is expected to be announced soon.

