10 mins ago

Melissa McCarthy To Investigate Puppet Homicides in The Happytime Murders

Think Who Framed Roger Rabbit? with puppet cadavers.

10:00 p.m.

Great News Recap: Days of Our Lives

“War Is Hell” is the funniest episode of Great News yet.

9:30 p.m.

Great News Recap: This Is My Fight Song

The chemistry between Andrea Martin and John Michael Higgins is this show’s biggest strength.

9:30 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat Recap: Master Debater

No child has ever been more prepared for debate than Evan Huang.

9:01 p.m.

Oliver Stone’s Vladimir Putin Interview Included a Dr. Strangelove Movie Date

The Russian president had never seen the comedy about a nuclear war between the U.S. and U.S.S.R.

7:38 p.m.

The Eagles Are Suing a Place Called Hotel California

The 11-room establishment purports to be the inspiration for the massively popular song.

4:57 p.m.

Let’s Take a Minute to Appreciate Céline Dion’s Outstanding Met Gala Insta Vid

She’s doing everything right in Vogue’s futuristic Instagram portrait studio.

4:25 p.m.

The Concert Ticket Industry Is Still Broken

Live music is booming, but who is actually buying the tickets?

4:16 p.m.

What’s New on Amazon: May 2017

Moonlight, Manchester by the Sea, and more.

4:08 p.m.

WNYC’s Nancy Is an Imperfect But Authentic Podcast About LGBTQ Experiences

The show makes up for its lack of structural innovation by packing an emotional wallop.

4:02 p.m.

A Donald Trump Impression You Need to See to Believe

So come see it: He’ll be interviewed as Trump at this year’s Vulture Festival.

3:26 p.m.

‘Fear’ Is One of Kendrick Lamar’s Best Tracks to Date

It wouldn’t be true Kendrick Lamar if he didn’t bring up the most problematic problem.

2:30 p.m.

Kumail Nanjiani and Ray Romano Charm in The Big Sick Trailer

Co-starring Ray Romano, Zoe Kazan, and Holly Hunter.

2:10 p.m.

What’s New on Showtime: May 2017

Breach, The Insider, and more.

2:04 p.m.

Movie Review: The Trans Family Drama 3 Generations Is Too Cute to Be Effective

The movie wants to be about trans issues more than it really wants to live in them.

1:27 p.m.

You Might Soon Be Able to Watch House of Cards Without a Netflix Subscription

Here’s why.

1:22 p.m.

Shots of Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Alexis Bledel, and Many More in Our Tribeca Studio

The casts of The Handmaid’s Tale and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt visited us.

1:11 p.m.

An Ode to Carrie Fisher’s Perfect Catastrophe Swan Song

The season-three finale marks Fisher’s last turn as Mia, and serves as a fitting tribute to the actress who played her.

12:44 p.m.

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan on Catastrophe, Brexit, and Carrie Fisher

“She was a very kind, sensitive person in addition to being a genius and a brilliant comedian.”

12:30 p.m.

What’s New on Hulu: May 2017

Clue, He Got Game, and a whole lot of James Bond.