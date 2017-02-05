Melissa McCarthy To Investigate Puppet Homicides in The Happytime Murders

Melissa McCarthy is trying her hand at puppet film noir. According to Deadline, the actress has joined the not-for-children, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?-esque puppet movie The Happytime Murders. The film, which is being directed by Brian Henson (son of famed Muppet-creator Jim Henson), is set in a world where Puppets and humans live side-by-side, but it is a decided departure from the Great Muppet Caper. Here, down-on-their-luck felt characters are fully part of the less savory elements of society. When cast members of the former puppet show Happytime Gang start being brutally murdered, it’s up to two hardboiled detectives (McCarthy and a puppet) to solve the case.“When a really good script combines puppet strippers, Los Angeles’ underbelly and comedy, it’s like my fever dream has finally come true,” McCarthy said in a statement. McCarthy is also set to produce and work of rewrites for the script.