Latest News from Vulture

45 seconds ago

Jill Soloway’s I Love Dick Has a Mesmerizing Energy

This half-hour series works like gangbusters part of the time.

7 mins ago

Master of None Recap: Say Hello, Wave Goodbye

Dev’s crush on Francesca is sweet, but it’s also fairly bland.

11:14 a.m.

The 9 Video Games You Won’t Want to Miss This Summer

Including Uncharted Revisited, Slasher Horror, a Stylish Indie, and More.

11:12 a.m.

How Chris Rock Became Aziz Ansari’s Mentor: ‘Aziz Gets What He Wants, Man’

“There’s no easy path to stand-up. But Indian kid from South Carolina? That is some journey.”

11:00 a.m.

Meet the Legendary Producer That Time Forgot

Patrick Adams was responsible for some of music’s biggest hits. Why don’t we talk about him more?

10:57 a.m.

After King Arthur Flops, What Does Charlie Hunnam Do Now?

King Arthur and Lost City of Z present two competing paths forward for the English actor.

10:30 a.m.

Physical Fitness Is All Over TV This Summer

We love watching other people put their bodies to the test while we sit there, allowing ours to atrophy.

10:28 a.m.

Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Will Ride Through NYC on His Podium on SNL

Spicey has been spotted.

10:27 a.m.

Why Are We So Scared of Seeing Two Women Alone Together Onscreen?

Zombies, vampires, and werewolves come and go, but nothing has troubled filmmakers as enduringly as the mysteries of female bonding.

10:16 a.m.

J.K. Rowling Asks Fans to Help Find Stolen Harry Potter Prequel

The 800-word manuscript was never published.

10:13 a.m.

NPR’s Fresh Air Team Picks Its 10 Favorite Terry Gross Interviews

Featuring chats with Ray Charles, Stephen Colbert, and more.

10:00 a.m.

Master of None Recap: Date Night

Aziz Ansari has some fascinating thoughts about dating culture.

9:59 a.m.

I Love Dick Recap: The Metamorphosis

Chris is shaken by her latest encounter with Dick.

9:59 a.m.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Watched Overboard and Fell in Love Again

“Sometimes you forget why you fall in love. I remembered everything.”

9:42 a.m.

Scandal Recap: Mother’s Day

It’s like the good old days on Scandal again.

9:31 a.m.

So, Which Songs on Harry Styles’s Album Are About Taylor Swift?

Let’s speculate wildly.

8:00 a.m.

Master of None Recap: Only God Can Judge Me

“Religion” is a damn good episode.

6:00 a.m.

Master of None Recap: Amazing Bites

The most indulgent montages of food porn in Master of None to date.

3:00 a.m.

Master of None Season-Premiere Recap: A Trip to Italy

“The Thief” is a comforting introduction to Dev’s new life.

12:21 a.m.

I Love Dick Series-Premiere Recap: Welcome to Marfa

“Dear Dick: This is about obsession.”