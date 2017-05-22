Watch Michael Cera’s Strange, Hilarious Twin Peaks Cameo

Showtime’s Twin Peaks: The Return is decidedly less goofy than the classic series it’s reviving, erring more on the side of existential terror and unforgettable violence. That said, it’s not wholly devoid of humor, and it’s not surprising that Michael Cera’s cameo brings a rare bit of funny to the fourth episode. He plays Wally Brando, the grown son of longtime comic-relief figures Andy and Lucy, and … well, beyond that, it’s a little hard to describe. Watch and bow down before Wally’s leather jacket.