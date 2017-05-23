Photo: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

While Michael Jackson’s estate had recently been quiet about posthumous projects related to the late star, the estate has now taken issue with at least two new films. On Monday, the Jackson estate issued a statement saying that it would not sanction two upcoming Jackson biopics planned by Lifetime and Netflix. On May 29, Lifetime is set to air Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, adapted from a book about Jackson’s final days. Meanwhile, Netflix has bought the rights to an animated film about Jackson, told from the perspective of his pet chimpanzee, Bubbles. But if Jackson’s estate has its way, both projects could be facing lawsuits. “The Estate of Michael Jackson does not license or permit the use of any rights it owns, including to Michael’s music, images, video and films, for use in unauthorized works seeking to exploit Michael’s legacy,” the statement reads. The estate is also teasing “numerous projects in development” of its own that will be announced at the estate executors’ discretion.