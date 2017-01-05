Michael Moore Plans to ‘Take Down’ Trump With a Broadway Show

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

It turns out Mike Pence’s run-in with Hamilton won’t be this year’s most political moment on Broadway. Michael Moore, known for his documentaries and grim predictions about the Trump presidency, is making his Broadway debut this summer with a new show titled The Terms of My Surrender. The show, which stars Moore, promises to be an “exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here,” according to a release. There will also be “surprise guests,” according to the New York Times, as well as “surprise postshow excursions,” one of which we can only imagine is a march to Trump Tower, which the release touts as being mere “blocks away.” The Terms of My Surrender will be directed by Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and will begin performances July 28. The show’s poster asks, “Can a Broadway show take down a sitting president?” Which, honestly, is a lot of pressure to put on Cats.