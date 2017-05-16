Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Michael Moore has been even busier than usual. The brothers Bob and Harvey Weinstein announced at Cannes today that they have obtained the rights to a new documentary the filmmaker has been secretly working on called Fahrenheit 11/9, about the 2016 presidential election. The title is a reference to November 9, the day enough people voted for Donald Trump to make him commander-in-chief. It’s also the inverse of Moore’s documentary Fahrenheit 9/11, which focused on the George W. Bush administration and the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. The Weinsteins were producers on that project as well, and they are promising “the most innovative distribution plans ever” for 11/9. “Now more than ever, Michael’s appetite for the truth is crucial. We are ecstatic to be a part of this revolution,” Weinstein said. Less than 200 days into the Trump presidency, Moore is already the administration’s most ardent chronicler, having already released the documentary TrumpLand and started work on a one-man Broadway show called The Terms of My Surrender, which is meant to explain “once and for all how the f*** we got here.”