Amy Schumer Will Try to Win Michelle Williams’s Respect in I Feel Pretty

After receiving several Oscar-nod for parts in Manchester by the Sea, Blue Valentine, and Brokeback Mountain — and starring in at least a dozen other equally as depressing, yet respected projects — Michelle Williams is trying on a new look. According to Deadline, Williams has been tapped to co-star in Amy Schumer’s upcoming comedy I Feel Pretty. Williams will reportedly play Schumer’s boss at a cosmetics company, where the comedian’s character believes herself to be unattractive. After banging her head in an exercise-related incident (how else?), Schumer believes she is under a magic spell that has made her beautiful, which, in turn gives her the confidence at work to win over Williams’s respect. As you might have guessed, there’s a lesson about inner beauty trumping outer beauty also thrown in there.