Miley Cyrus’s ‘Worst Nightmare’ is ‘Wrecking Ball’ Playing at Her Funeral

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Remember being a free-spirited 20-year-old, ready to tackle the world buck-naked on a giant prop wrecking ball? Well Miley Cyrus sure does, and she hopes that’s not all you’ll remember about her when she’s old and gray. During an interview on Monday’s Zach Sang Show, the now 24-year-old pop star reflected on her career during a game of “Marry, Eff, Kill.” When applying the game to her discography, she decided to marry “The Climb,” eff “Seven Things” and kill “Wrecking Ball.” “I’m never living that down,” Cyrus said of the 2013 music video. “I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball.” She went on to explain that she hopes she’s remembered for more songs (and presumably less scandalous music videos). “That’s my worst nightmare, is that being played at my funeral,” she said. Her new introspective love song “Malibu,” is certainly a step in a different direction.