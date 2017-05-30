Millie Bobby Brown Could’ve Been Your X-23 in Logan

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown has already displayed her badass heroine chops as Eleven on Stranger Things, but there was another role with a different set of numbers that she was also keen on exploring outside of the Netflix universe. (Lots of silent and violent roles going around these days for girls, huh?) As revealed in a video interview with Variety, Brown explained that she auditioned for the role of X-23 in Logan, which she considered to be her best audition of all time despite the tense environment. “I went for Logan, I went for the little girl. It meant so much for me,” she said. “I was filming Stranger Things and I was like, This is going to be amazing, I’m gonna really prepare. I sat in my room reading the lines. Honestly, for me, I felt so — I felt an actor, in the audition room, hitting Hugh Jackman, and James Mangold sitting right in front of me.”

The role, of course, ended up going to Dafne Keen, whom Brown had nothing but good things to say about. “I watched it, she was incredible,” she stressed. Ah, still — what could have been.