Mo’Nique Blames Oprah, Tyler Perry, and Lee Daniels for Blackballing Her

Photo: Barry King/Getty Images

Mo’Nique has talked about being blackballed from Hollywood after her Oscar win, but now she’s getting more candid about the culprits. Her post-Precious career stall is the result of some behind-the-scenes foul play by Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry, and Oprah, Mo’Nique says. During a standup special on Saturday night at the Apollo Theater, Mo’Nique aired her grievances against the powerful trio. “Thank you, Mr. Lee Daniels. Thank you, Mr. Tyler Perry. Thank you, Ms. Oprah Winfrey,” she said onstage. “I know they like to say ‘Mo’Nique, you talk too motherfuckin’ much.’ It would kill me not to say the real shit. You are not paying me equally. You are not treating me fairly, so you can suck my dick if I had one.”

Mo’Nique and Daniels had a falling out that came to a head when she declined to campaign during Precious’s Oscar race, and she later said she was initially offered the role of Cookie on Empire and Oprah’s role in Lee Daniels’ The Butler. Now the stand-up star is serving Mo’nique’s the Beef.