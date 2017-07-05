Moonlight’s Beach Scene Correctly Wins MTV’s Award for Best Kiss

Even post-awards season, Moonlight’s bounty continues: The movie’s third act famously doesn’t end with a kiss, but its tender beach scene between Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome won Moonlight MTV’s Movie and TV Award for Best Kiss. “It is okay for us young performers, especially us minority performers, to step out of the box,” Jerome said while accepting the award onstage with Sanders. “This award is bigger than Jharrel and I,” Sanders said. “This is represents more than a kiss.” Jerome and Sanders exchanged tweets about wanting to win the award after their nomination was announced, and director Barry Jenkins congratulated his stars on their deserved win:

Hey now!!! Much love to @AshDSanders and @JharrelJerome holdin us down at the #MTVAwards!!! Could not be prouder of these two 💙💙💙💙💙💙 https://t.co/fLqVHGht9i — Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) May 8, 2017

Sanders and Jerome didn’t re-enact their Moonlight kiss, but they did tease the crowd with an air kiss. Now go re-watch Moonlight, because why not?