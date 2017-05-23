Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While many musicians have shared heartfelt messages of support and sorrow following the bombing at Manchester Arena that left 22 dead, Morrissey has come out with guns typically blazing. In a damning Facebook post, Moz says he learned of the news while celebrating his 58th birthday on Monday in his hometown of Manchester. “The anger is monumental. For what reason will this ever stop?” he writes. The tone of his message then shifts to reflect that anger as Moz lashes out at several of Britain’s highest-ranking politicians for their shortcomings on counterterrorism and the privilege that he believes shields them from the lasting burden of the attack. “Theresa May says such attacks ‘will not break us,’ but her own life is lived in a bullet-proof bubble, and she evidently does not need to identify any young people today in Manchester morgues,” he writes of the prime minister. He’s also critical of the language that London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham have used describing the attack, and calls out the queen for proceeding to host a garden party at Buckingham Palace today. “In modern Britain everyone seems petrified to officially say what we all say in private. Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims,” he writes. “How easy to be unafraid when one is protected from the line of fire. The people have no such protections.” Read his full statement below.

