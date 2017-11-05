Vulture’s Good One podcast will be recording a live episode with comedian Bill Burr at this year’s Vulture Festival on Sunday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. in New York. Tickets are available now on VultureFestival.com!

Depending on whom you ask, comedy is either under attack from, or on the attack against, political correctness. On the surface, the relationship seems confrontational, but it’s actually fundamental: For comedy to push boundaries, those boundaries have to exist. Comedians today might have less leeway than in times past, but that can serve as a challenge to be better, smarter, and more open to change and different opinions.

These sorts of conflicts are central to Moshe Kasher’s work. On his new show Problematic, which airs Tuesdays on Comedy Central, he picks a topic — like appropriation, or the dark web, or Islamophobia — and endeavors to have an actual conversation about it. Kasher, in turn, approaches each topic with desire not to accept the status quo. He is fundamentally both open and skeptical.

This sensibility has always been the core of Kasher’s comedy, honed over years doing stand-up. It was on full display in his breakthrough bit about heaven and hell, and how the former sounds a lot like his personal version of the latter, which is embedded below. Recorded both for his first album, 2009’s Everyone You Know Is Going to Die, and Then You Are and his 2013 special, Live From Oakland, the joke largely focuses on Christianity, but finds time to make fun of other religions (in ways, Kasher now acknowledges, that he probably wouldn’t have if he did the bit today).

That bit is the subject of this week’s episode of week’s Good One, Vulture’s podcast about jokes and the people who tell them. Listen to the episode and read an edited transcript of our discussion below. Tune in to Good One every Monday on iTunes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Jesse David Fox: The joke focuses on the Christian idea of heaven and hell, but I want to talk about the portion where you talk about other religions: “The Buddhists have tofu and marijuana, the Jews have gold and money, the Muslims have submission and high-grade explosives.” Why do a joke that has a stereotype that some people might be offended by? Beyond just like, “Oh it’s funny,” because you can make jokes about anything.

To be honest, that was it. I was just looking for the hardest punch line that was available to me at that time. Now, I’ve never been one to particularly shy away from a thing because it’s offensive. I’ve also never been a person that’s like, “I’m combing my bit to try to find the edgiest zones so that I can hurt everybody!” Why tell that joke that way? I don’t know. Can you think of a better punch line?

It’s hard to know, because the joke was built around saying the harshest thing as you’re getting increasingly offensive as you go through each religion.

Exactly.

You put the Jewish thing early so it’s like, “It’s all in good fun thing.” It’s interesting because there is a certain sort of raising the stakes that those jokes have, and if everyone agrees it’s in good fun then the audience is like, “Cool, he’s raised the stakes,” but I always am curious because for a joke to raise the stakes, it has to assume that someone is offended.

That’s interesting. I never thought of it like that. There is a bit on that album that’s like the ground rules, which comes right before this. Something like, “If you were offended, I did a little thinking before my preshow prayer and it turns out I don’t give a fuck.” And then, “That won’t stop people that come up to me and say, ‘I was very offended by what you said tonight,’ and I go, ‘Oh well, I was just kidding, the whole time actually.’”

That conversation has changed since that album came out, right? Now there’s this whole new conversation about intent — which, as a comedian, I’ve gotta say, I love. The excuse of you were kidding will not fly.



Now, I’m not onboard with the argument that jokes are destructive to humanity. There are bigger issues, and I do not necessarily subscribe to the belief that jokes perpetuate violence and racism. They lampoon those things most of the time. But I could be wrong about that. I’m not a sociologist or an expert. I once heard Bill Maher, a person who everybody finds very offensive, say, “Whatever is good for me as a citizen, is bad for me as a comedian,” and I thought that was a really interesting point.



I’ll give an example: If I were to tell that joke now, would I do the “high-grade explosive?” I might leave that part out. Not because I necessarily think it shouldn’t be told, although maybe I do. I haven’t thought about it in a long time. I didn’t even remember that line was in there, but also I don’t think it would work today. People would be like, “Eh … that’s …”

There is the idea that the audience is always right, but also the idea that audiences are too sensitive these days. The audience is the audience. You can’t be like, “be different people.”

I’ll give you another example that I’ve been thinking a lot about lately: The word “faggot.” When I first started comedy, it was a very, very, very popular word for straight alternative comedians to use about themselves.

Very.

Right? But it was always this like righteous “I’m on the right side of this conversation.” In fact, on the album, I say it because it really was a situation that happened where this car full of guys rolled by and screamed “faggot” at me and my three straight friends. It turned into this whole bit about “I was gay bashed recently but I’m not gay … ha ha.” And then I say “faggot” but I’m always on the “right.” (I’m doing air quotes for the podcast listeners.)



It was always this huge comedy word. Any time you did that, big laugh. Everybody would love it. Then things started to develop and change and all of a sudden you would find diminishing returns with that word. I started to find that it was harder to go to that well. Now I don’t say that. I don’t think it’s wrong that you should ever say it. I don’t know. But it just doesn’t really work as a comedy word, and that’s probably a really good sign for humanity in general, that we’ve all moved to the point where even a person on the “right side” (air quotes again) of that argument can’t use that word. So good for me as a citizen, bad for me as comedian.

I don’t think this is the case with you, but there’s the comedy idea that laughing is agreement — and if you can get someone to laugh at something they don’t agree with, it’s a more impressive feat.

Patrice O’Neal is the ultimate example. Watching Patrice when he came to San Francisco was a truly great experience. Some women would walk out, but then you’d have these demographically feminist women begrudgingly sitting there going like, “Uh, I hate this, but it is funny.”



I am only on the side of funny. As a stand-up, I have no agenda other than “is it funny?” As a citizen and a progressive, I have other agendas but when I get onstage, I don’t really care about. I don’t want to hurt people’s feelings in general, as a human, and I don’t want to alienate crowds as a comedian. But I will tell the joke that has integrity to me.