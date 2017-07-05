Here Are the Winners of the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards

The inaugural MTV Movie and TV Awards were a woke affair: Not only did television finally get its chance to compete for the golden popcorn, but actors competed against each other in gender-neutral categories for the first time. They were also a weird affair, as a handful of categories were rushed through at the very end, and many of others weren’t presented at all. The winners for Best Hero, Best Villain, Best American Story, and Best Documentary were not announced as of the show’s completion, but the rest of the winners can be found below.
MOVIE OF THE YEAR
Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen
BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman – Logan
James McAvoy – Split
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
SHOW OF THE YEAR
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things
This Is Us
BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
BEST KISS
Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire
Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
BEST HOST
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show
BEST REALITY COMPETITION
America’s Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Voice
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Adam Devine – Workaholics
Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City
Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy
Seth Rogen – Sausage Party
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie
TEARJERKER
Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death
Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)
Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her
Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him
This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate
NEXT GENERATION
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
BEST DUO
Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta
Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan
Josh Gad & Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM
Get Out
Hidden Figures
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
TRENDING
Channing Tatum and Beyoncé “Run the World (Girls)” – Lip Sync Battle
Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke – The Late Late Show with James Corden
“Sean Spicer Press Conference” Featuring Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live
“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat?” – Dr. Phil
Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Award Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
“Can’t Stop The Feeling”, Justin Timberlake – Trolls
“City of Stars”, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – La La Land
“Be That As it May”, Herizen Guardiola – The Get Down
“You’re The One That I Want”, Ensemble – Grease: Live
“You Can’t Stop The Beat”, Ensemble – Hairspray Live!
“How Far I’ll Go”, Auli’l Cravalho – Moana
GENERATION AWARD
The Fast and the Furious Franchise
BEST AMERICAN STORY
Blackish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
BEST HERO
Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Mike Colter – Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
BEST DOCUMENTARY
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
BEST VILLAIN
Allison Williams – Get Out
Demogorgon – Stranger Things
Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley – American Horror Story