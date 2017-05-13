NBC Turns Back the Clock and Decides Not to Cancel Timeless After All

Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

Time, that tricky minx. After Timeless was cancelled by NBC earlier this week after its well-received first season — we liked it here at Vulture, too! — it’s been announced that the time-travel drama will, in fact, return for a second season. The series is set to come back with 10 new episodes in 2018 after a fan-led battle to keep it on the air, and all of the castmembers are expected to return. “We heard from the fans and didn’t want to be on the wrong side of history,” NBC sources explained. With its surprise renewal, Timeless becomes the only time-travel series to make it out of its freshman season alive — Frequency, Time After Time, and Making History have all been canceled by their respective networks. Timeless showrunner Shawn Ryan is thrilled:



It's true! NBC heard from the fans, went back in time and changed history! #Timeless is getting a Season 2! #TimelessResuscitated! — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 13, 2017

True props to Bob Greenblatt, Jen Salke and everyone at @NBC who pulled some serious Brandon Tartikoff shit with this decision! #Timeless — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) May 13, 2017