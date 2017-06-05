On one hand, astrophysicist and America’s Science Dad Neil deGrasse Tyson is completely correct when he suggests that the first astronauts we send to a distant, apparently completely unexplored planet would not be starry-eyed pregnant human couples, but instead robots designed specifically to be ripped apart by alien lifeforms, thus preventing Alien: Covenant’s undoubtedly high body count. On the other hand, dang, Neil, don’t you know watching Danny McBride and Bill Crudup get vivisected by xenomorphs is what we need to relax in 2017? He’s dead right about Baywatch though. The science behind Dwayne Johnson’s appeal deserves our continued observation, hypothesizing and experimentation.
Neil deGrasse Tyson Offers You His Science-Based Critique of Alien: Covenant and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
