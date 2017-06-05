Latest News from Vulture

12:06 a.m.

Neil deGrasse Tyson Critiques the Science of Alien: Covenant on Late Show

In space, no one can hear Neil point out that sound can’t travel in space.

Yesterday at 9:25 p.m.

Loretta Lynn Admitted to a Nashville Hospital After Suffering a Stroke at Home

While expected to make a full recovery, the country singer’s upcoming concert dates will be postponed.

Yesterday at 9:16 p.m.

Fantasy Boyfriend Jason Momoa is Also Funny, Will Star in Will Ferrell Comedy

The two men will play father and son in a fictitious TV show.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Recap: The Queens of 90210

Shea Couleé is a next-level drag queen.

Yesterday at 8:14 p.m.

New Rough Night Trailer: Weekend At Bernadette’s

Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon and Ilana Glazer enjoy a night of drinking, dancing and corpse disposal.

Yesterday at 7:03 p.m.

Dave Chappelle Joins Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born

The comedian will portray a character by the name of Noodles.

Yesterday at 6:35 p.m.

The Lovers Is a Very Smart Movie About a Very Dumb Idea

And it’s fun watching Debra Winger and Tracy Letts gaze helplessly at each other.

Yesterday at 6:08 p.m.

At the Drive-In Rewrites Its Past on in•ter a•li•a

The El Paso band returns to its roots.

Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

This Is All You Need to See to Understand Vin Diesel’s Music Career

▶️ “When the Fast & Furious megastar played the track … it brought Diesel to tears.”

Yesterday at 4:53 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Bill Cosby’s Sexual-Assault Trial

The trial starts June 5.

Yesterday at 4:51 p.m.

Mac DeMarco’s This Old Dog and 8 Other Albums to Listen to Now

From Mac DeMarco to Slowdive, here’s a selection of newly released albums to check out.

Yesterday at 4:45 p.m.

The Best Romantic Comedies on Netflix Right Now

From 10 Things I Hate About You to Medicine for Melancholy.

Yesterday at 4:26 p.m.

A Timeline of How Fyre Festival Became a Massive Failure

It all started with a plane pit stop.

Yesterday at 4:02 p.m.

These Minor Game of Thrones Characters Deserve Their Own Spinoff

▶️ “You cannot give up on the gravy. No gravy, no pie. Simple as that.”

Yesterday at 3:38 p.m.

Diane Keaton Demonstrates Her Love of Kissing on Her Fellow Talk-Show Guests

“There’s nothing greater than kissing a man in a movie.”

Yesterday at 2:16 p.m.

Ryan Murphy Now Has an Instagram to Torture You With ACS and AHS Clues

Max Greenfield is in Versace! See a creepy drawing of an elephant!

Yesterday at 2:14 p.m.

The 13 Most Annoying Things About 13 Reasons Why

Who eats pizza in a hot tub?

Yesterday at 2:00 p.m.

Richard Gere on The Dinner and Why Big Meals Onscreen Are Overrated

“It looks a lot better in the movie, frankly, than it did when we were shooting.”

Yesterday at 1:37 p.m.

Cat Power Is One of Our Most Vital Songwriters

She’s playing this year’s Vulture Festival with Frankie Cosmos.

Yesterday at 1:32 p.m.

Ranking All 373 Rolling Stones Songs

An honest look at the world’s greatest rock-and-roll band.