When you first saw the initial Vulture Festival lineup, did you think, This couldn’t get any better? Well, challenge accepted, hypothetical you. Because it can and did. To a lineup that already includes the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Stephen Colbert, Connie Britton, Aziz Ansari, Michael Shannon, The Carmichael Show, and Kevin Bacon, we have added another set events that will feature Neil Patrick Harris, Bill Burr, Edgar Wright, and the cast of Jane the Virgin. We are also happy to announce a concert featuring Cat Power and a comedy show with Above Average, featuring SNL rising star writer Julio Torres. Learn more details about these events and more below!

The fourth annual Vulture Festival will be held on May 20 and 21 at New York’s Milk Studios and other spaces around the city. Tickets are on sale now at VultureFestival.com! Each ticket will include access to a newly expanded Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages, featuring live music and DJ performances, complimentary drinks, a Grub Street–curated food offering, and a pop-up shop curated by New York Magazine’s Strategist editors.

Saturday, May 20

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: JANE THE VIRGIN

Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez, Jennie Snyder Urman, Justin Baldoni, Yael Grobglas, Brett Dier, and Andrea Navedo join Vulture Festival for an exclusive interview. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: EDGAR WRIGHT: IN CONVERSATION

Director, screenwriter, and producer Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The World’s End, Spaced) joins Vulture Festival for an exclusive discussion about his work including his next film, Baby Driver (June 28), which takes audiences on a dramatically charged ride fueled by car chases, young love, and a high-octane soundtrack spanning era and genre. The Standard, High Line (848 Washington Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: VULTURE FESTIVAL PRESENTS CAT POWER

Cat Power live in concert at Webster Hall. (125 East 11th Street). Tickets $40.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.: NEIL PATRICK HARRIS: IN CONVERSATION – PRESENTED BY DIRECTV NOW

Join Vulture for a Sunday morning conversation with actor Neil Patrick Harris. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).



11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: HOLLYWOOD HANDBOOK

Join Vulture for a live taping of Hollywood Handbook — an insider’s guide to achieving your showbiz dreams from two A-list “It” boys who are living theirs. Big megacelebrities Sean Clements and Hayes Davenport provide an exclusive, VIP backstage pass into Tinseltown politics. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Amber Tamblyn and Roxane Gay present Feminist As Fuck

Amber Tamblyn hosts the first annual Vulture Festival incarnation of Feminist As Fuck, a reading series co-created with Roxane Gay in 2014. The event will showcase the most daring voices in feminist writing today, made up of a diverse group of writers, actors, comedians, and musicians. Those guests include Rachel McKibbens, Tayari Jones, Emily Wells, Airea D. Matthews, and Natasha Lyonne. (Roxane Gay will not be in attendance.) Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: GOOD ONE PODCAST LIVE WITH GUEST BILL BURR

Comedian Bill Burr joins Vulture Festival for a conversation with Vulture senior editor and Good One host Jesse David Fox. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets $30 (includes complimentary access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge at Highline Stages following the event).

7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: ABOVE AVERAGE LIVE! — COMEDY SHOWCASE

The hilarious minds at Above Average join Vulture Festival for an evening of brilliant stand-up comedy, hosted by Matt Catanzano and Richie Moriarty, featuring Matteo Lane, Patti Harrison, Hadiyah Robinson, and Julio Torres. Brooklyn Brewery (79 North 11th Street, Williamsburg, Brooklyn). Tickets are FREE. All guests must register for this event online. RSVP does not guarantee admittance to the event; access to the event will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis with RSVP.



Saturday, May 20, 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: CLAWS AND COCKTAILS

TNT joins Vulture Festival presenting an exclusive first look of their new original series, Claws. Enjoy cocktails alongside cast members Niecy Nash (Scream Queens, Getting On), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Carrie Preston (True Blood, The Good Wife), and Jenn Lyon (Justified)) during a viewing of this dark comedy set in a South Florida nail salon. Milk Studios (450 West 15th Street). Tickets are FREE. All guests must register for this event online. RSVP does not guarantee admittance to the event; access to the event will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis with RSVP.