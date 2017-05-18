Latest News from Vulture

Watch the Trailers for All the CW’s New Shows

So many beautiful people!

Cannes Review: Loveless Will Make You Happy You Don’t Live in Russia (Yet)

The director of Leviathan returns with another dour look at his home country.

Nicole Kidman Goes Full Punk in the How to Talk to Girls at Parties Teaser

Punk is … well, obviously punk is Nicole Kidman in 2017.

Brace for Drama: The Trailer for the CW’s Dynasty Reboot Is Here

Coming this fall.

10 Amazing Vocal Performances From Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell

The Soundgarden and Audioslave front man was a defining figure of the grunge scene and one of the best rock vocalists we had.

Seth Meyers on How Donald Trump’s Latest Scandal Is Like Part of Law & Order

“You know who one of those people is out there harming the president? The president.”

Empire Recap: Ocean’s Fifty-Eleven

It was only a matter of time until Empire pulled off a legit heist.

Netflix Is Making a Dark Crystal Prequel Series to Unsettle You All Over Again

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will design the creatures.

OITNB Riffs on Black Mirror As Poussey and Taystee Have a Very ’80s Reunion

Orange Is the New Black Mirror.

Andy Cohen Politely Sips Amber Tamblyn’s Breast Milk on Watch What Happens Live

“It’s very sweet.”

For the World’s Best Male Ballet Dancer, Injury Led to Artistic Rebirth

David Hallberg spent a lifetime preparing to be an ABT principal. But he wasn’t prepared for his body to betray him.

5 Best New Songs of the Week: Harry Styles, Courtney Barnett, Girlpool, and More

Harry Styles finally flexes that falsetto he’s been holding back.

Where Twin Peaks Left Off: A Complete Guide to the Show’s Returning Characters

Even long-dead characters will be back for the new season.

Why Agent Cooper’s Twin Peaks Entrance Is So Brilliant

Best TV character introduction of all time?

Todd Haynes’s New Film Is Beautiful. Maybe Too Beautiful.

For the first time, Haynes is working with a story whose plot outweighs its concept, as lovely as that concept often is.

Go Further Into the Sunken Place With a Cut Scene From Get Out

What’s hiding in the dark?

Selena Gomez’s Revival Continues on New Talking Heads–Sampling Song

David Byrne gave it his blessing.

CW Fall Schedule: Jane the Virgin Moves to Fridays With Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

And Riverdale and Dynasty are pairing up on Wednesdays.

Okja Trailer: Tilda Swinton Swindles a Girl and Her Pet Beast

Okja will be available on Netflix June 28.

Watch Chris Cornell’s Final Performance With Soundgarden

The band members were working on a new album.