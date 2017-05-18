Because it wasn’t enough to haunt your childhood nightmares, the world of The Dark Crystal is returning to pop culture to keep you up once more. Netflix announced today that it’s making a ten-episode prequel series to the 1982 Jim Henson movie, which will return to the world of Thra. Now You See Me’s Louis Leterrier will direct and Jim Henson’s Creature Shop and Brian Froud, the original conceptual designer, will create the new creatures. The series starts shooting fall 2017 and will follow where three Gelflings who “discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power” and “set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.” If you understood any of that plot summary, congrats.