Netflix Orders Its First Turkish-Language Series

Photo: Netflix

In another step toward world domination, Netflix has ordered its first original series set in Turkey, a yet-unnamed 10-episode action drama inspired by the history and legends of the Ottoman empire that is expected to launch worldwide in 2018. Written and produced in Turkey, the show will focus on a young man who discovers he has special powers. When Istanbul is threatened, he must team up with a group of misfit friends to save the day, according to Netflix.



Istanbul-based O3 Medya will produce the series for Netflix, with Onur Guvenatam, who produced the Turkish adaptation of ABC’s Pretty Little Liars, as executive producer.