You don’t have to wait until Arrested Development’s green-lit fifth season to see Jason Bateman star as a dad trying to save his family in a Netflix series. Unlike the screwball antics of the Bluth family, however, Ozark is the story about a family that owes a debt to a drug lord, and the one father who had no choice but to keep his family safe by cleaning millions in illegal cash at a resort in Missouri’s Ozarks. In other words, this drama is as short on jokes as it is stair cars. Three-time Oscar nominee and bonafide acting god Laura Linney is also there to lend extra dramatic weight as Bateman’s wife. The series drops on Netflix on July 21.